“A cell phone ban at school is not a punishment”

The students can't do so much that we constantly take away their cell phones as a punishment" - at the Ottensheim Polytechnic, the young people hand in their cell phones every day. Voluntarily! And the lockable cell phone garage in the classroom is well accepted "and not perceived as a punishment," says director Elfriede Draxler, who also wants to introduce the concept at Bad Leonfelden Polytechnic in the fall. "We put the cell phones in the teachers' desks every day and hand them out again at the end of the lesson. They also stay in during the breaks," says Markus Hansbauer, principal of Riedau secondary school, explaining how the school ensures fewer digital distractions during the teaching day.