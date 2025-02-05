Perpetrators filmed
Eleven apartments! Acid burglars strike again
They have been wreaking havoc in the German capital for years - and now they have struck again. Burglars used poisonous nitric acid to pick the locks of eleven apartments. This time, however, a camera on a peephole is said to have filmed one of the perpetrators.
It is not entirely clear exactly how many apartments have been broken into in Vienna since 2022 using corrosive and toxic nitric acid. But it is definitely more than 100. After an initial series of 55 break-ins between 2022 and 2023, a Georgian gang that struck hundreds of times across Europe was arrested. However, a new series of acid burglaries began in 2024 - and the perpetrators seem to have targeted Vienna in particular.
Crime scenes are mainly concentrated in one district
As reported, dozens of Viennese apartments have again been the scene of coups with acid in recent months - since summer 2024. Although there was also a recent case in Favoriten and Gumpendorfer Straße, the majority of the break-ins are limited to the northern part of Landstraße and neighboring areas in Leopoldstadt. One of the affected houses in Krieglergasse has already been burgled twice. However, it is still unclear whether the suspects have also taken up residence in that part of the city.
Offenders are targeting houses built in certain years
A few days ago, they again drizzled nitric acid into the door locks of at least eleven apartments in several houses in the 2nd and 3rd districts. Also affected: a cooperative building in Dißlergasse. Strikingly, as with many previous crime scenes, the break-ins once again took place in a house built in the 1960s or 1970s. The burglars were mainly after jewelry and cash. High-priced electrical appliances, on the other hand, were not taken. What distinguishes this case from previous crimes.
Camera filmed perpetrator - but he knew about it
One of the perpetrators was filmed as he walked past a peephole camera. According to information from "Krone", however, he may have deliberately put his hands in front of his face. Unfortunately, another camera in a pub opposite the house in question apparently did not provide the officers with any usable images of the suspects. Nevertheless, the police are still investigating at full speed to track down the gang. Incidentally, two apartments in the block of flats are said to have been broken into again while their owners were on vacation. The perpetrators had previously marked all the doors with adhesive strips to see who was at home and who was not. In the case of another apartment, it is said to have remained an attempt, as the tenant had been in the apartment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.