Eleven apartments! Acid burglars strike again

Camera filmed perpetrator - but he knew about it

One of the perpetrators was filmed as he walked past a peephole camera. According to information from "Krone", however, he may have deliberately put his hands in front of his face. Unfortunately, another camera in a pub opposite the house in question apparently did not provide the officers with any usable images of the suspects. Nevertheless, the police are still investigating at full speed to track down the gang. Incidentally, two apartments in the block of flats are said to have been broken into again while their owners were on vacation. The perpetrators had previously marked all the doors with adhesive strips to see who was at home and who was not. In the case of another apartment, it is said to have remained an attempt, as the tenant had been in the apartment.