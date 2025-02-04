Film on the rise, but superstars are making themselves scarce

The number of filming days is increasing rapidly

Those responsible have now also discovered Vienna as a filming and therefore business location. Last year, after less than two years of construction, the HQ7 film production halls at Alberner Hafen in Simmering went into operation. For the first time, Vienna-wide shooting days were also requested for 2023. For feature film and series productions alone, 827 shooting days were reported, while the estimated total number is around 3000 days. "Many of the measures taken to promote film are now having an effect," says City Councillor for Culture Veronica Kaup-Hasler (SPÖ).