Trudeau: USA now also stops Canada tariffs

According to the heads of state, negotiations will take place during the suspension of the tariffs in order to reach an agreement. Those talks will begin as early as Monday and will center on security issues and trade, Sheinbaum said. "And I'm sure we will be able to deliver results this month". Trump said the negotiations would be led by the foreign, trade and finance ministers, as well as high-level representatives from Mexico. "I look forward to participating with President Sheinbaum in these negotiations and trying to reach an agreement between our two countries," Trump said.