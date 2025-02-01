Concerned about the government: ÖVP calmed ambassadors

Clear commitment to Europe

During the one and a half hour event, Lopatka made a clear commitment to Europe, affirmed that the EU was not negotiable for the ÖVP and assured that the sanctions policy adopted by the EU against the Russian aggressor would continue to be supported in the future. Austria also supports the course of the Balkan countries, which see their future in the EU. However, the fronts in the blue-black negotiating group in the areas of Europe, foreign policy and international affairs are likely to be completely deadlocked.