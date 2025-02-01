Secret meeting
Concerned about the government: ÖVP calmed ambassadors
There is great concern among the ambassadors accredited in Vienna about the ongoing coalition negotiations between the FPÖ and the ÖVP.
Several diplomats informed themselves about the current situation on Friday at a meeting scheduled at short notice in parliament with ÖVP foreign policy spokesman and MEP Reinhold Lopatka. "The room was bursting at the seams," said the ambassador of an EU country.
Lopatka had invited not only all 26 EU ambassadors, but also the chief diplomats of the USA, Israel, Moldova, Ukraine, all Balkan countries as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. "Everyone came, and if an ambassador didn't have time, he sent his deputy." Only the nuncio was not present. "We wanted to find out first-hand how the negotiations are going, what Austria is heading towards, because there is a lot of concern in some capitals," an unnamed ambassador told the Kleine Zeitung newspaper.
Clear commitment to Europe
During the one and a half hour event, Lopatka made a clear commitment to Europe, affirmed that the EU was not negotiable for the ÖVP and assured that the sanctions policy adopted by the EU against the Russian aggressor would continue to be supported in the future. Austria also supports the course of the Balkan countries, which see their future in the EU. However, the fronts in the blue-black negotiating group in the areas of Europe, foreign policy and international affairs are likely to be completely deadlocked.
