Thousands of jobs destroyed by the false messiah

The Signa Group, owned by the Tyrolean real estate speculator and the eighth richest Austrian at the time, took over the Kika-Leiner chain in 2018 with the backing of the blue-turquoise government under Sebastian Kurz. "We really trusted him and gave him everything," says the 58-year-old in an interview published in Sonntags-Krone. "We even accepted salary cuts and reductions in working hours to get things back on track." Instead, things went downhill - just two months after Benko joined the company, the first 1,000 employees were made redundant.