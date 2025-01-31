Climate activists warn of nuclear power renaissance

Bad news from the boot of Europe too

"The plans in Temelín could be a warning sign for the renaissance of nuclear power - promising on paper, but expensive, risky and full of unresolved questions. Whether this is really the future remains highly questionable," warns WWF nuclear expert Dr. Reinhard Uhrig! Bad news also from the boot of Europe: Italy wants to finalize a plan by the end of 2027 that will allow the use of nuclear energy again after it was banned almost 40 years ago. This was confirmed by Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. "We are definitely ready to return to nuclear energy." This is an important decision that will not replace renewable energies, but complement them!