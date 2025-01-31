Cell phone ban, IGL-100s
First government retreat: “Establishing lighthouses”
The new Styrian state government, made up of the FPÖ and ÖVP, is meeting for its first retreat at the weekend. They want to define "beacons of content" - from the ban on cell phones in schools to the payment card for asylum seekers.
It was already known in advance roughly where the journey would take them: The end of the "fine dust 100" on the highways around Graz, a partial ban on cell phones in schools, stricter rules for begging. These are just some of the key points that the new Styrian FPÖ-ÖVP state government will be working through and discussing at a closed meeting at Seggau Castle this weekend.
Over the past week, the new government has asked for patience when it comes to detailed questions - more can be said after the retreat, it was often said.
On Friday lunchtime in front of Seggau Castle, the state councillors were joined by the two club leaders Lukas Schnitzer and Marco Triller as well as members of the politicians' staff.
"Implement core issues immediately"
Governor Mario Kunasek set out three major topics: "The aim is to establish the initial cornerstones, beacons so to speak. We are talking about the core topics of the government program, which are to be implemented immediately afterwards."
These three "lighthouses" are the payment card for asylum seekers, the end of the Luft-Hunderter on the A9 and in other areas, as well as the topic of reducing bureaucracy in general. For ÖVP leader Khom, finances and the budget are particularly important, which is why the focus is also on cutting red tape.
According to Kunasek, there will also be a "cozy part" of the meeting in the evening - "to get to know each other better, to get to know each other well and to deepen the level of trust". It's off to the Buschenschank.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
