Clarification
Homeless boy: Provincial councillor invites to talks
Vorarlberg state councillor Barbara Schöbi-Fink wants to "create transparency about the work of child and youth welfare services and ensure complete clarification" through a discussion with the district authority.
Barbara Schöbi-Fink (ÖVP), the state councillor responsible for the case of the 16-year-old who was allegedly denied help in finding accommodation by the Feldkirch district authority's child and youth welfare services, has now invited the parties in the state parliament to a meeting. This is intended to "create transparency about the work of child and youth welfare services and ensure complete clarification." The child and youth advocate and the district governor of Feldkirch will also take part.
The meeting is scheduled for Friday, February 7. "The opposition parties are already heavily criticizing the child and youth welfare services in the media without knowing the facts of the case in detail," criticized Schöbi-Fink. Due to the duty of confidentiality, no detailed information about the young person could be given to the public. However, she made it "very clear that neither 'homelessness' nor 'hunger' - contrary to media reports - is a means of education. Nor is it any other means used by child and youth welfare services".
The Green Chairwoman of the Control Committee in the Vorarlberg state parliament, Eva Hammerer, announced on Tuesday that the committee would meet on this topic. She wanted clarification and missed "clear words" from Schöbi-Fink. It was also in the interests of the responsible officials "that they are not left to deal with such difficult situations on their own", said Hammerer.
"No further offers"
Last Friday, it became known that the Feldkirch district authority's child and youth welfare services apparently only wanted to help a young person once he had "decided to lead a positive life". The 16-year-old had lost his place in a shared flat due to problems with authority and his apprenticeship had also been terminated. An email from the child and youth welfare service to the adolescent literally said: "Now you are homeless and we will not make you any further offers."
