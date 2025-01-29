Champions League: Last matchday from 9pm LIVE

Guardiola sees "no problem"

Manchester City have picked up just eight points in seven rounds. The only wins have come against Sparta Prague and Slovan Bratislava, who have no points to date. Erling Haaland and Co. are currently in 25th place among 36 clubs. Pep Guardiola spoke of a "final" against Bruges. The Spaniard has never failed to reach the group stage in his coaching career. "It's not a problem, it's an opportunity, a task. And we'll face it," said Guardiola. He did not want to "think about elimination at all". Bruges have not lost in 20 competitive matches.