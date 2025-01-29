Champions League: Last matchday from 9pm LIVE

Here in the live ticker:
It's all or nothing for Manchester City. With a home win against Club Brugge at the end of the league phase on Wednesday evening (9pm), the "Citizens", who have stumbled this season, will at least be in the play-off for a place in the last 16. However, even a draw will mean the end of the season in the top flight for the 2023 competition winners.
Among the big clubs, Paris Saint-Germain also have to tremble a little in the last round with no fewer than 18 parallel games. A defeat at VfB Stuttgart would be unfavorable for the French side, but a draw would see both clubs in the play-offs. Further up the table, FC Bayern, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are aiming to qualify directly for the round of 16. So far, only Liverpool and FC Barcelona have secured this with seven and six wins respectively from their seven games so far.
Guardiola sees "no problem"
Manchester City have picked up just eight points in seven rounds. The only wins have come against Sparta Prague and Slovan Bratislava, who have no points to date. Erling Haaland and Co. are currently in 25th place among 36 clubs. Pep Guardiola spoke of a "final" against Bruges. The Spaniard has never failed to reach the group stage in his coaching career. "It's not a problem, it's an opportunity, a task. And we'll face it," said Guardiola. He did not want to "think about elimination at all". Bruges have not lost in 20 competitive matches.
If City progress, England's (still) champions will go into the draw for the play-off on Friday as the unseeded team. The matches will be played on February 11/12 and 18/19, with the winners of the duels advancing to the round of 16. It is obvious that the representatives from the major leagues would like to avoid the additional English weeks.
Three Serie A teams defend their place in the round of 16
Bayer Leverkusen defend eighth place against Sparta Prague. Salzburg's opponents Atletico Madrid are fifth, while Inter with Marko Arnautovic, Milan and Atalanta Bergamo are in the top eight from Serie A. Bayern Munich with Konrad Laimer are likely to reach the play-offs even if they beat Bratislava, as are David Alaba's Real, who face Stade Brest away from home. Dortmund have stragglers Shakhtar Donetsk at home. Marcel Sabitzer could move into the BVB starting eleven following the absence of Felix Nmecha.
