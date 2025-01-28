Paris Hilton
Emotional farewell to her foster puppy
"Letting go is never easy!" In an emotional video, Paris Hilton has to say goodbye with a heavy heart to a puppy she had taken into care after the fire disaster. On Monday, "Zuzu" was reunited with her owner's family, whose property in Altadena was the victim of the flaming inferno.
Firefighters had captured the Chihuahua mix and delivered her to the Pasadena Humane Society in Pasadena. Hilton, whose beach house in Malibu also burned down, volunteered as a foster mom for the animal shelter and took in "Zuzu". The little four-legged friend really grew on her over the two weeks, as she wrote on Instagram: "'Zuzu' came into my life at a difficult time and she was a sign of hope."
"Will miss you so much!"
The 43-year-old invited the owner, who had been tracked down by the Humane Society, and her son to her villa. Paris received them in her foyer, but cuddled the lap dog once again beforehand: "I'm going to miss you so much!" While her mother's young son immediately embraced his little dog, beaming with joy, Hilton took his mother in his arms. She thanked the celebrity blonde: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking 'Zuzu' in. My son is so happy to have her back! She is his great emotional supporter!"
Separation is difficult
Hilton summed up her animal-loving action by writing: "Even though the separation was hard, seeing the happy faces of her family made it all worth it for me. The love between 'Zuzu' and her family is so deep and I'm so happy for her." After a group photo with two Humane Society staff members, Paris even presented the stunned mother and son with a pile of gifts and asked the boy as a parting shot, "Can I meet and play with 'Zuzu' again in the future? I love her so much, she's a little angel." The promise came immediately: "Of course!"
According to Paris, it was the first time she had fostered a dog - "and definitely not the last". She hopes her post will inspire others to open their homes to foster pets.
