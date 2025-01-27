Drug smuggling? Scandalous professional arrested

Ex-Roma player recently joined second division club

At the peak of his career, he played for top clubs such as AS Roma and Inter Milan. In August 2021, the 36-year-old finally returned to his Belgian homeland to Royal Antwerp on a free transfer after several loan deals. After brief spells at third division club SPAL (Italy) and second division club Bhayangkara Presisi FC (Indonesia), he had been without a contract since the summer. Just a few days ago, Nainggolan moved to Belgian second division club Lokeren-Temse, where he signed a contract until June 2025. The club found out about the investigation into its player from the media, the second division club announced. In view of the presumption of innocence, no further comment will be made. "We can only confirm that the player did not take part in training this morning," it said.