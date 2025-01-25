Herbert Jerich
Friend, fan, fanatic! A life for the 99ers
The "Krone" followed the match of the Graz ice hockey cracks in Bolzano, which the Lange team won 5:4, up close alongside President Herbert Jerich and experienced how much the entrepreneur loves the games. The match in Pustertal followed the next day, which the 99ers also won...
Herbert Jerich picks up the phone as soon as he arrives in Bolzano. A call to sports director Philipp Pinter. The 99ers president wants to be informed about everything: Who will be playing? Are there any injuries? What will the tactics be against the South Tyroleans? "It's important for me to know everything," says the businessman. "That's another reason why I not only watch training, but also numerous away games. I want to form my own opinion. That's why I'm on site, often go into the dressing room before games and push the team," says the 46-year-old.
"I'm also very enthusiastic," laughs Jerich, who has big goals for the 99ers: "Even if the championship hasn't gone perfectly so far, the objective remains the same: We want to reach the semifinals. The top six is the minimum target. If we don't achieve that, then something has gone wrong with the effort we've put in - then things need to be questioned. I fulfilled all our wishes and we got all the players we wanted - apart from Bolzano's Bradley," says the president, who himself loved speed as an athlete, was a successful Formula 3 racing driver and later became multiple tennis champion with Gleisdorf as "Playing Captain".
Jerich is a family man. Privately as a father of three and in the bunker as ice hockey president of his 99ers. "It's important to me that everyone feels comfortable." He has therefore organized a family sector in the ice stadium for the players' families and installed a separate games corner for the cracks' children. Players who have a large family, like Nick Bailen, are provided with an extra-large apartment. Lukas Haudum's girlfriend even works in Jerich's company, making him more than just a president. Jerich is a friend, fan and fanatic of the 99ers.
Jerich is in the stands for the game. He cheers extensively when goals are scored and suffers every time a goal is conceded. He cheers on the team and puts his heart and soul into it. The 99ers get under his skin. When the team from Graz took a 4:0 lead against the South Tyroleans, he rubbed his hands together: "It's going well." When the Bolzano Foxes came as close as 3:4 and 4:5, Jerich paces nervously, keeping an eye on his cell phone with the scores of the other games. After the final buzzer - and with a 5:4 victory in hand (the first in Bolzano for four years!) - a stone fell from his heart.
Next victory - this time with "overtime"
The game the next day was not for the faint-hearted either. Not only because captain Korbinian Holzer and top striker Lukas Haudum were missing due to injury. Although the team from Murstadt quickly took a 2:0 lead in Pustertal with goals from Antonitsch (3rd) and Schiechl (9th), a double strike from the South Tyroleans made the match exciting again. Huber was then able to give Styria a 3:2 lead (29th), but ex-99er Gustav Bouramman of all people equalized shortly before the end to save Pustertal into overtime. However, there was a happy ending for Graz: Kevin Roy secured the 4:3 win in extra time after one minute and 14 seconds. There was also good news on the sidelines: Holzer and Haudum will probably only be out for a short time. There is no reason to fear a longer absence...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.