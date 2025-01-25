Friend, fan, fanatic! A life for the 99ers

Next victory - this time with "overtime"

The game the next day was not for the faint-hearted either. Not only because captain Korbinian Holzer and top striker Lukas Haudum were missing due to injury. Although the team from Murstadt quickly took a 2:0 lead in Pustertal with goals from Antonitsch (3rd) and Schiechl (9th), a double strike from the South Tyroleans made the match exciting again. Huber was then able to give Styria a 3:2 lead (29th), but ex-99er Gustav Bouramman of all people equalized shortly before the end to save Pustertal into overtime. However, there was a happy ending for Graz: Kevin Roy secured the 4:3 win in extra time after one minute and 14 seconds. There was also good news on the sidelines: Holzer and Haudum will probably only be out for a short time. There is no reason to fear a longer absence...