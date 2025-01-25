Franz Blaas: The art of poetic drawing

Simple, accurate, imaginative

There are early drawings to discover, mostly in pencil or black chalk. A series with pastel chalks leads into the current depictions of Belle Epoque ladies in curious golden frames. There are also animals and fairy-tale creatures to discover, such as the plough horse and the hazelnut eater. And one even does a headstand. Despite all the fantasy, Blaas opens a door to an undisguised, truthful world with his pictures.