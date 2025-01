Men climbed out of cellar hole to meet police

843 plants ready for harvest seized

Despite an escape attempt, the men were arrested. Investigators found a cannabis plantation with 843 ripe-to-harvest plants in the cellar. A short time later, the 42-year-old tenant of the premises was also located and arrested. The three men will now be charged with drug trafficking and deprivation of energy as part of a criminal organization. The 38-year-old and the 44-year-old were taken to a prison, the 42-year-old Austrian remains at large for the time being.