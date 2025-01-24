Klauß: “Many players don’t know Mission 33”

That's positive. The players don't have to focus on the big picture from their point of view. The sporting management, including myself, are realistic about it. We know our opponents' squads, we have experience, we know our squad. It's okay if the players are optimistic, we are too. I think it's good that the players who haven't been here for long see it that way. They don't know what happened before, they don't know Mission 33. It's good that they are free of that. They evaluate what they've experienced in the first six months. We beat Salzburg, Sturm, Trabzon, Basaksehir and Copenhagen. That's their personal perception, I'm not going to stop them there.