Klauß: “Many players don’t know Mission 33”
Rapid's training camp in Benidorm ends with a two 60-minute test against Estonian double winners Levadia Tallinn, before returning to Vienna on Sunday. Before that, coach Robert Klauß spoke to the "Krone" about ...
... the three phases of preparation so far:
We are fully on schedule, have been able to implement everything so far. last week was the build-up, it was a lot about ball possession. This week was more intensive, with the focus on playing against the ball, pressing and set pieces. And then in Vienna we'll play against a defensive block.
... the extremely high intensity in tackles in training too:
I think it's exactly right. Injuries happen when players are tired and uncoordinated, when they're late. As long as they are fresh - and we pay attention to that, that's why we have the breaks - it's not a problem. It has to be that way. We really missed these sessions in the fall because we could hardly train because we were playing all the time.
... the fight for the shirt, the pressure from the bench, possible new alternatives for the first eleven:
We have created good alternatives internally with Wurmbrand and Schöller, to give just two examples. Oswald is also always a candidate. The dice won't be completely reshuffled in the winter, there's not enough time for that. There are certain roles in the squad. Everyone is responsible for strengthening or changing their role if they are dissatisfied.
... "new signing" Ryan Mmaee, who will finally make his debut against Tallinn:
We knew he had high quality. He's showing that now. He will also play on Saturday, now he needs the match rhythm.
... the width of the squad:
I don't need a big squad. We have flexible players. I'd rather have one player who can play in two positions than two who can't play in both.
... the lack of chances:
It's up to us coaches to present the players with possible solutions. This also includes the standards, and we have now invested time in this.
... progress that he wants to see in the spring:
To put it bluntly: we have to convert the games in which we are superior into points. That's what we demand of ourselves.
... his players, who are openly confident of winning the championship:
That's positive. The players don't have to focus on the big picture from their point of view. The sporting management, including myself, are realistic about it. We know our opponents' squads, we have experience, we know our squad. It's okay if the players are optimistic, we are too. I think it's good that the players who haven't been here for long see it that way. They don't know what happened before, they don't know Mission 33. It's good that they are free of that. They evaluate what they've experienced in the first six months. We beat Salzburg, Sturm, Trabzon, Basaksehir and Copenhagen. That's their personal perception, I'm not going to stop them there.
... the lack of Guido Burgstaller's presence:
Several guys have to take responsibility there, cushion his absence.
... the hierarchy, the importance of identification figures:
Identification figures are needed in a club so that the players know what we stand for: how do we deal with our fans, the environment? Because Rapid is something special. But the players learn quickly. It helps if you have guys around you who can give you advice and support. With Pauli Gartler, Louis Schaub, Niki Hedl, Matti Seidl and Lukas Grgic, we have these guys who take care of that. They have to grow into the role.
... Amane's comeback plan
It's still far too early for that. If things go optimally, we hope that he will be an alternative towards the final round.
... an offensive reinforcement in the winter:
It's still an issue, but life is no pony farm. There are many factors: What does he do to the group, what does it do to the players that are there, can he help us immediately, what happens then in the summer? We have to carefully weigh up whether it makes sense.
... his ambition in all areas:
In my private life, with my family, I'm not ambitious. But whenever there's something to win, I'm very ambitious.
... his private life:
I don't talk about the family, we are happy in Vienna.
... his political interests:
I'm driven by developments, the trends in Europe make me feel uneasy. It concerns me. I have a very clear stance against the right, I say that and I show it openly.
