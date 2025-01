Dismantling of Mur bridge: Total closure on the A2 at night

How the dismantling works

This is being carried out in a special way: three cranes are being used to lift off the old bridge structure, whose connections to the adjoining road sections have already been cut. The approximately 100-metre-long component is then hoisted onto a special vehicle and taken to an abandoned parking lot. There it will be dismantled into smaller parts, explains Asfinag, which emphasizes that it has deliberately opted for an environmentally friendly approach.