ICE Hockey League

Nine rounds of truth for the Pioneers

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 09:55

The Pioneers Vorarlberg still have a small chance of securing the coveted last place in the ICE Hockey League pre-playoffs. To do so, however, the Ländle-Cracks will have to make a tremendous run in the remaining nine rounds.

0 Kommentare

With last Saturday's 4:2 away win at the Vienna Capitals, the Pioneers Vorarlberg have kept one more door open for the pre-playoffs. And now nine rounds of truth await the Ländle-Cracks. They are seven points behind the Caps, who occupy the coveted tenth place in the ICE Hockey League. "With the win, we're still in the hunt," says PIV head coach Dylan Stanley, "and we want to stay there."

PIV head coach Dylan Stanley and his team want to keep their chances alive for as long as possible. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
PIV head coach Dylan Stanley and his team want to keep their chances alive for as long as possible.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Difficult remaining program
However, it will not be easy for the Feldkirch team. This is because the traditional Viennese club has an advantage in the remaining program - at least if you believe the table and the statistics. While the Capitals only have to face two clubs from the top five in their remaining nine games - RB Salzburg and Bolzano - the Pioneers still have to face the best teams in the league five more times. Moreover, the Vorarlbergers only have a positive record against their direct rivals this season; Stanley's team have won all three games against the Capitals so far. They have beaten Pustertal, Ljubljana and Fehervar once each.

Plenty of confidence
However, the Pioneers have gained confidence in recent rounds. If they make it to a deciding game at home against the Caps on February 15, the pre-playoff is also possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Folgen Sie uns auf