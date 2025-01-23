Nine rounds of truth for the Pioneers

Difficult remaining program

However, it will not be easy for the Feldkirch team. This is because the traditional Viennese club has an advantage in the remaining program - at least if you believe the table and the statistics. While the Capitals only have to face two clubs from the top five in their remaining nine games - RB Salzburg and Bolzano - the Pioneers still have to face the best teams in the league five more times. Moreover, the Vorarlbergers only have a positive record against their direct rivals this season; Stanley's team have won all three games against the Capitals so far. They have beaten Pustertal, Ljubljana and Fehervar once each.