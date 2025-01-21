Vorteilswelt
1:4 against Salzburg

Bitter pill for Graz after a hail of penalties

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 20:57

The ice hockey cracks of the 99ers wanted to win against Salzburg again after 100 weeks. But a "double blow" shattered all dreams in a 4-1 defeat in front of 2,802 spectators. 

0 Kommentare

Two weeks ago, the team from Graz put the Bolzano curse behind them and finally won against the South Tyroleans again after almost three years. On Tuesday, Haudum & Co. also wanted to put an end to their losing streak against Salzburg and win against the team from the city of Mozart for the first time in 100 weeks, almost two years

And the omens weren't even that bad. Not only because the Eis-Bullen were ultimately missing ten ice hockey cracks with regular playing time, but also because the team from Graz were particularly convincing and started the game with a lot of speed. However, Lange's team were unlucky at first (Bailey only hit the bar in the ninth minute, Huber slammed the puck against the crossbar in the 18th minute), only to celebrate after all: In the powerplay, Bailey didn't hesitate for long - after preparatory work by Bailen - and slammed the puck into the corner of the net - 1:0 (20th/PP). Graz were better.

Salzburg's cracks and the 99ers around captain Korbinian Holzer came to blows several times. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Salzburg's cracks and the 99ers around captain Korbinian Holzer came to blows several times.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Graz penalties without end
But Salzburg managed to close the gap again in the middle period through Nissner (23rd). And they really enjoyed the referees, who handed out penalties like flyers on the street. In the second period alone, six Graz players had to leave the ice with two-minute penalties, while captain Holzer also received a 10-minute disciplinary penalty for excessive force. All the better that the 99ers' play under pressure was once again outstanding. "We don't get much help from the referees," said Lukas Haudum in the second period break.

What followed was a bitter pill to swallow: Within 17 seconds, the Salzburgers buried all the 99ers' dreams of victory: Nissner and Murphy (47th) again made it 3:1, Bourke fixed the Bulls' victory with the 4:1 (59th/EN).

ICE Hockey League: Moser Medical Graz99ers - Salzburg 1:4 (1:0, 0:1, 0:3). -Goal sequence: 1:0 (20./PP) Bailey, 1:1 (23.) and 1:2 (47.) Nissner, 1:3 (47.) Murphy, 1:4 (59./EN) Bourke.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kothgasser
Christoph Kothgasser
