Bitter pill for Graz after a hail of penalties

And the omens weren't even that bad. Not only because the Eis-Bullen were ultimately missing ten ice hockey cracks with regular playing time, but also because the team from Graz were particularly convincing and started the game with a lot of speed. However, Lange's team were unlucky at first (Bailey only hit the bar in the ninth minute, Huber slammed the puck against the crossbar in the 18th minute), only to celebrate after all: In the powerplay, Bailey didn't hesitate for long - after preparatory work by Bailen - and slammed the puck into the corner of the net - 1:0 (20th/PP). Graz were better.