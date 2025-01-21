Lilly Becker fights jungle jet lag in a bikini

Alessia Herren brings another well-known name to the jungle. She is taking on the role of her late father Willi Herren (1975-2021), who was one of the pioneers of the format in the second season in 2004. "It's a very nice feeling to know that my father was in the jungle 20 years ago, exactly where I am now," Alessia Herren told RTL, inspired by the story. However, the 23-year-old recently showed on RTL's "Sommerhaus der Stars" that she can also be less gentle. Several times formulations were beeped away there.