A guardian angel flew next to this noise barrier

A driver had crashed his car into the crash barrier on a bend on the B 145 and crashed into the noise barrier. After the vehicle came to a halt on the opposite side of the road after around 200 meters, "the road looked like a field of debris", according to the firefighters. Metal parts were stuck in the noise barrier and an element of the wall was literally ripped out of its anchoring. Miraculously, the driver was virtually uninjured in the serious crash.