“Date with Sophia?” Zverev makes people laugh
After his round of 16 victory at the Australian Open, Alexander Zverev caused many laughs in the arena during the subsequent interview. A question about his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla visibly embarrassed the German.
Zverev should watch out when former player Andrea Petkovic has the microphone in her hand and has prepared her cheeky questions. Even after Zverev's third-round victory, the on-court interview was about a supposed topless show at the call of the fans or Zverev's hair, which his father is already missing in his old age ...
And Petkovic was allowed to play again after Zverev's round of 16 win over Frenchman Ugo Humbert, whom the world number two defeated 6:1, 2:6, 6:3, 6:2. It came as it had to, and another extremely humorous interview developed, in which both the spectators and the two protagonists on the court had fun. "You look like a man on a mission. You take so little time on the bench, are you in a hurry, do you have a date with Sophia (Thomalla)?" Petkovic wanted to know from the German.
Here is the entertaining interview in the video:
"I'm fast on the tennis court - but only on the tennis court"
Zverev laughed while the camera caught Thomalla, and replied: "I have a date with the training court later". Thomalla seemed to have expected Zverev's reaction and nodded with a smile. Zverev then explained that he was a very relaxed person in general, but that this faster approach was just his style on the court - and added meaningfully to the laughter of the audience: "I think I'm fast on the tennis court - but only on the tennis court."
Thomalla was shown once again, and she couldn't stop smiling either. A serious question about Zverev's quarter-final opponent Tommy Paul later, Petkovic finally released Zverev "before it gets even more awkward", as she said.
Let's hope that Petkovic will also be available for the on-court interview during Zverev's quarter-final match against Tommy Paul. If Zverev wins, it should be a very entertaining interview for the third time.
