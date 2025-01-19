“Date with Sophia?” Zverev makes people laugh

And Petkovic was allowed to play again after Zverev's round of 16 win over Frenchman Ugo Humbert, whom the world number two defeated 6:1, 2:6, 6:3, 6:2. It came as it had to, and another extremely humorous interview developed, in which both the spectators and the two protagonists on the court had fun. "You look like a man on a mission. You take so little time on the bench, are you in a hurry, do you have a date with Sophia (Thomalla)?" Petkovic wanted to know from the German.