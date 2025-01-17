Drive more beautifully
Volvo EX90: Elegant humpback choice for high earners
Rarely has a Volvo been as large and elegant as the brand new EX90. Scandinavian design at its best. Only a small hump detracts from the look. Otherwise, we didn't notice much worthy of criticism during an initial test drive in the USA as part of the World Car Awards.
As is well known, Volvo has a history of humps, albeit in a much more pronounced form: In the PV444/PV544, the body shape with the characteristic round rear was formative for the nickname humpback Volvo. The rest of the body was also rather unobtrusive - although from today's perspective almost provocatively beautiful.
The EX90, on the other hand, is as discreet as possible, apart from the hump, which could be mistaken for a cab sign holder or an additional headlight. In fact, it carries the lidar sensor, which is intended to enable autonomous driving in the future, but is still somewhat underused for the time being due to the legal situation.
What is the Volvo EX90? It was actually supposed to be the successor to the XC90 and bid it farewell to the combustion engine graveyard. In view of the collapsing demand for electric cars, this plan has now been dropped and the XC90 - although it has been on the market for ten years and is actually overripe - is getting another facelift. In this respect, it was perhaps a blessing that the market launch was delayed by a year and a half due to software problems.
The delay could also be a reason why the EX90 only comes with a 400-volt system, although 800 volts are already available in the Geely Group. This makes the Volvo flagship seem a little out of date technically. One and a half years ago, this would not have been noticeable.
Large battery, good range
At least the Swedes get everything they can out of the Chinese technology: with 250 kW charging power, the ship charges from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes - and the battery is not a small one: 107 kW net fit in, which should be enough for 570 to 614 kilometers according to WLTP, with a consumption of 20.8 to 22.0 kWh/100 km. 75 kWh, or around 350 kilometers in half an hour, is quite impressive. Around 300 kilometers should also be relatively easy to achieve in reality if you are not driving fast on the freeway - otherwise you will lose out on the high aerodynamic drag thanks to the large frontal area.
Another point of criticism regarding charging performance: the EX90 only charges with a maximum of 11 kW direct current, more is not even possible for an extra charge - that's bad for a car that is hardly available for less than 100,000 euros. Although you will find "22 kW" in the price list, this is the maximum output of the wallbox from the accessories range.
Float like in a racing sedan
Driving is a poem, the adaptive air suspension (costs 2250 euros extra) pleasantly comfortable, although it also allows fast cornering. On the Angeles Crest Highway above Los Angeles, a well-developed country road with fun bends, the Volvo was really in its element. Not even the steering shows any weakness during sporty driving. Although you can feel the 2.7 tons of DIN kerb weight, you are always surprised at how light-footed the Swede produced in the USA is to drive.
What reinforces the impression of comfort is that the EX90 is extremely quiet. No disturbing noises reach the ear, neither from the drive, nor from the body, nor from outside. This is premium.
All-wheel drive with plenty or even more power
Speaking of the drive: as long as the version with just one engine (205 kW/279 hp, front-wheel drive, battery with 101 kWh net) is not yet available in Austria, there is a choice between two all-wheel drive models.
The normal version has 173 kW/235 hp and a maximum torque of 420 Nm at the front and 127 kW/173 hp and 350 Nm at the rear. This makes a total of 300 kW/408 hp and 770 Nm, which is enough for a standard sprint time of 5.9 seconds.
You can reach country road speed one second faster with the Performance option: 180 kW/245 hp/420 Nm and 200 kW/272 hp/490 Nm add up to 380 kW/517 hp/910 Nm. Both versions are limited to the now typical Volvo speed of 180 km/h.
Elegant interior with seven seats
The minimalist Scandinavian design of the bodywork flows seamlessly into the very uncluttered interior. High-quality materials throughout, hardly any plastic, but instead illuminated wooden surfaces create a feel-good atmosphere. On a "floating" center console with a non-sliding but very wide armrest, there are two cup holders, a cell phone charger and an elegant volume control. There is space underneath for a handbag, for example.
Operation via the large central touchscreen is easy to learn, especially if you have recently had a Volvo in your hands - the system is based on Google. The navigation system can also set routes with suitable charging stops. The route guidance can also be followed on the small speedometer screen.
One criticism is that the adaptive cruise control with lane guidance only works up to a speed of 150 km/h (still more than in other vehicles from the Group) and that settings such as those for the mirrors and steering wheel are laboriously made via the display and steering wheel buttons. The only thing that seems a little cheap compared to the high-quality rest are the steering column levers for gear selection and windshield wipers, which are familiar from the EX30.
Row one is excellent, row two is also quite good, although not quite as opulent as you might expect in a 5.04-meter-long Stromer with a 2.99-meter wheelbase. There is room for two children in the third row of seats. The EX90 is not suitable as a fully-fledged seven-seater due to the lack of legroom and headroom in the third row.
However, there is room for 324 liters of luggage in the rear. Behind the second row, 669 liters fit. And when everything lies flat, the roof height is 1955 liters.
The prices
The price list starts at 93,460 euros for the standard drive in "Plus" equipment. A surcharge of 5000 euros is payable for the Performance. The "Ultra" equipment costs just under 6000 euros, meaning that the EX90 Performance Ultra costs at least 104,300 euros.
But this is where the obligatory journey through the surcharge list begins, as even a charging cable costs extra. After all, the heat pump is always on board. In Austria, the winter package (heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, headlight cleaning system) is also included. For matrix headlights and the special noise insulation, there is no getting around the Ultra.
The outstanding B&W sound system (2570 euros), the adaptive air suspension (2250 euros) and the Pilot Assist package (2000 euros) always cost extra.
Driving quote
Elegant, quiet, spacious - the Volvo EX90 is a good choice and an impressive alternative to the German premium representatives and demonstrates particular tastefulness. With its 400 volts, however, as a new model series it just misses out on being future-proof. You can overlook this, because otherwise there are plenty of arguments in its favor if you can afford it or like it.
Why?
Quiet and comfortable
Very elegant
Why not?
Not quite up to scratch with 400 volts, max. 11 kW is also too little
Or perhaps ...
... Tesla Model X, Mercedes EQE SUV, BMW iX
