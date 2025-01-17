Volvo EX90: Elegant humpback choice for high earners

Large battery, good range

At least the Swedes get everything they can out of the Chinese technology: with 250 kW charging power, the ship charges from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes - and the battery is not a small one: 107 kW net fit in, which should be enough for 570 to 614 kilometers according to WLTP, with a consumption of 20.8 to 22.0 kWh/100 km. 75 kWh, or around 350 kilometers in half an hour, is quite impressive. Around 300 kilometers should also be relatively easy to achieve in reality if you are not driving fast on the freeway - otherwise you will lose out on the high aerodynamic drag thanks to the large frontal area.