Behavior "atypical"

Scotland: Mystery surrounding missing twins

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 12:33

They seemed cheerful and in a good mood - at least that's how the brother of the twin sisters who have been missing for a week described them, whom he last spoke to on the phone on New Year's Eve. The case raises questions: Because only a week earlier, the two had given notice to leave their apartment, as the family subsequently learned.

The Scottish police are at a loss: officers have been searching for the twin sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti for a week. The two have been reported missing since last Tuesday and have disappeared without trace for unexplained reasons.

Last trace shows photo by the river
Ten years ago, the sisters, who look almost identical, moved to Scotland together. The third sister stayed behind in Hungary. After the two had not contacted the family for days, they alerted the Scottish police. 

The last sign of life of the twin sisters was recorded by a surveillance camera at two o'clock in the morning.
The last sign of life of the twin sisters was recorded by a surveillance camera at two o'clock in the morning.
(Bild: Police Scotland / PA Wire / dpa)

The last image of the two shows the twins at two o'clock in the morning on a road by the River Dee. Despite the intensive search, there is no trace of the two. One theory of the police so far is that they "went into the water for unknown reasons", explains police officer David Howieson. For this reason, the search is mainly focused on the river and Aberdeen harbor.

Sisters exhibited "atypical behavior"
The police have so far ruled out an act of violence. According to Howieson, there is "no evidence of a crime or suspicious circumstances". However, the sisters had behaved "completely out of character" on the night of their disappearance. The police did not want to go into more detail about which specific behaviors deviated from their usual manner. It could possibly be the late hour at which the sisters were out and about, or a route home that did not follow a logical route.

The family alerted police in Scotland after Eliza and Henrietta had not been in touch for days.
The family alerted police in Scotland after Eliza and Henrietta had not been in touch for days.
(Bild: Police Scotland / PA Wire / dpa)

The twin sisters' brother told the BBC that he last spoke to his sisters on the phone on New Year's Day. They had sounded happy and carefree on the phone. The family only found out later that the sisters had previously terminated their tenancy agreement. The family has now launched a search appeal in the British and Hungarian media and is asking for any information about the missing sisters.

