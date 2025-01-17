Scotland: Mystery surrounding missing twins

Sisters exhibited "atypical behavior"

The police have so far ruled out an act of violence. According to Howieson, there is "no evidence of a crime or suspicious circumstances". However, the sisters had behaved "completely out of character" on the night of their disappearance. The police did not want to go into more detail about which specific behaviors deviated from their usual manner. It could possibly be the late hour at which the sisters were out and about, or a route home that did not follow a logical route.