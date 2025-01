Vanek played 598 games for Buffalo in the NHL Grassroots between 2005 and 2013 and is by far Buffalo's leading scorer this century with 254 goals. After his transfer to the New York Islanders, the left winger played for the Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets. After a total of 1,098 games and 394 goals, Austria's best NHL professional to date ended his career in February 2020.