FKA Twigs: If ecstasy were a music album

Let yourself be carried through the nights

The electronic-technoid rash of the new masterpiece has a European history. Almost three years ago, the artist spent some time filming in Prague for the remake of the cult film "The Crow", in which FKA Twigs played the role of Shelly Webster, which flopped badly at the cinema. She immersed herself in the Czech capital's electronic underground music scene and let the pulsating and above all mechanical sound chic and the rawness of Eastern Europe carry her through the nights. The aforementioned "Drums Of Death", in its unpolished and uncompromising nature, is the direct birth of sweaty strobe parties, which were fed with plenty of cocktails and probably also many a semi-legal substance. In the run-up to the album, she said that the artist had sometimes experienced a feeling of completion, that she had virtually felt the peak of human experience.