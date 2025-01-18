The little messenger makes new things out of old jars

My plan was to create 3D vases with a natural look and I managed to do it with just a few simple steps and the help of my little daughter. We only used a hot glue gun and sharp scissors to cut off the spoon handles. For the decorative vases, I only needed the round, front part of the spoons. I then glued them to the glass with the hot glue, starting from the top and working all the way around, and then staggered them in the next row. This creates "wooden scales" that offer a beautiful 3D effect and make the old glass an instant eye-catcher.