The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger makes new things out of old jars
How I conjure up beautiful decorations for the winter weeks with few resources. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
Now in January it's a bit boring "decoration-wise" and I think - the stars from December are already gone - that the very colorful spring things don't fit yet. But looking around my living room, I'd like to change things up a bit and add a few nice accents!
So I rummaged through my stash and found a pack of disposable wooden spoons from a children's party. I thought about it and then I thought of something I'd seen somewhere! Empty jam or sauce jars are always there too, so I was able to get started straight away.
My plan was to create 3D vases with a natural look and I managed to do it with just a few simple steps and the help of my little daughter. We only used a hot glue gun and sharp scissors to cut off the spoon handles. For the decorative vases, I only needed the round, front part of the spoons. I then glued them to the glass with the hot glue, starting from the top and working all the way around, and then staggered them in the next row. This creates "wooden scales" that offer a beautiful 3D effect and make the old glass an instant eye-catcher.
I really like simple projects and DIYs like this - they cost no (or very little) money and bring variety into the home. Children aged 5 and over can join in with most of the ideas and they often have the "better" ideas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.