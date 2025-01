Remodeling, prices: What the new director is planning

The Aqua Terra Zoo in Esterhazypark in the 6th district remains a popular visitor magnet. The record result of almost 932,000 guests in 2023 will also be achieved in the previous year, says new director Jeff Schreiner. The vet took over from Michael Mitic (now retired), the longstanding director of Haus des Meeres, in January. And the enthusiastic reptile breeder has big plans.