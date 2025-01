Political demands, mourning for referendum

Criticism of Gruber's call for "objectivity"

The Freedom Party prefers to look back and mourn a referendum. "Such a referendum would also have been binding for politicians with a lack of insight, in contrast to the referendum," explains FP leader Erwin Angerer. However, as this requires a specific legislative resolution and an absolute majority in parliament, this is unlikely to happen any time soon. Angerer is critical of an appeal by state vice-chairman Gruber: "Those who are now calling for objectivity and accusing the other side of fake news should do some soul-searching."