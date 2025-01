“Anyone who builds a power plant will be sued for damages”

Efforts have been underway in the Schladming region to protect the Talbachklamm gorge since 2019. Now, almost six years later, the time has come: parts of the excursion destination known for its wild and romantic waters are to be declared a natural monument. The weighty decision is based on a new natural history report, which is hot off the press at the Gröbming branch. The paper focuses on the watercourse, fauna and flora.