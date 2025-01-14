Building under fire
“The police station is an eyesore in the town”
The appearance of the police station, the oldest building on Perchtoldsdorf's market square, has sparked a political debate. Because it is far too ugly, rumbles the opposition.
A technical defect in a closed hotel caused immense damage to the market square in Perchtoldsdorf in the district of Mödling in February 2021. The resulting fire also spread to the neighboring police station. The roof structure and façade in particular were badly damaged and the officers had to move to Brunn am Gebirge.
Although the police have long since returned, the traces of the inferno are still visible. "The façade is an eyesore. It's a mystery to me why it wasn't completely renovated in the course of the refurbishment," says SPÖ local councillor Anton Plessl.
He believes the municipality has a duty. After all, it had purchased the listed building in 1988 in order to renovate it and enable the former police station to move there from the municipal office. According to the opposition politician, the fact that more than two years after the work was carried out, a poster is now hanging on the exterior wall promising that it will be renovated in the spring is due to the local council elections.
"Renovation after the fire would be pointless"
However, the municipal office assures us that it has nothing to do with the election. In cooperation with the Federal Monuments Office, the façade is being renovated by a specialist company. The damaged plaster was removed to allow it to dry out over the winter. "A renovation immediately after the fire would have made little sense due to the moisture penetration and, above all, would have had a very short half-life," says spokesman Gregor Gatscher-Riedl.
An interesting detail: during the restoration work, unknown details on the building were uncovered that date back to the 13th century. This makes it the oldest house on the market square.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.