Building under fire

“The police station is an eyesore in the town”

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 13:00

The appearance of the police station, the oldest building on Perchtoldsdorf's market square, has sparked a political debate. Because it is far too ugly, rumbles the opposition.

0 Kommentare

A technical defect in a closed hotel caused immense damage to the market square in Perchtoldsdorf in the district of Mödling in February 2021. The resulting fire also spread to the neighboring police station. The roof structure and façade in particular were badly damaged and the officers had to move to Brunn am Gebirge.

Although the police have long since returned, the traces of the inferno are still visible. "The façade is an eyesore. It's a mystery to me why it wasn't completely renovated in the course of the refurbishment," says SPÖ local councillor Anton Plessl.

In 2021, a fire broke out in the neighboring building, which also spread to the police station. (Bild: Huber Patrick)
In 2021, a fire broke out in the neighboring building, which also spread to the police station.
(Bild: Huber Patrick)

He believes the municipality has a duty. After all, it had purchased the listed building in 1988 in order to renovate it and enable the former police station to move there from the municipal office. According to the opposition politician, the fact that more than two years after the work was carried out, a poster is now hanging on the exterior wall promising that it will be renovated in the spring is due to the local council elections. 

"Renovation after the fire would be pointless"
However, the municipal office assures us that it has nothing to do with the election. In cooperation with the Federal Monuments Office, the façade is being renovated by a specialist company. The damaged plaster was removed to allow it to dry out over the winter. "A renovation immediately after the fire would have made little sense due to the moisture penetration and, above all, would have had a very short half-life," says spokesman Gregor Gatscher-Riedl.

An interesting detail: during the restoration work, unknown details on the building were uncovered that date back to the 13th century. This makes it the oldest house on the market square.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
