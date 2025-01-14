Fire extinguisher in garage
After series of vandals: search for suspects underway
After several fire extinguishers were used in a Jenbach parking garage just last Thursday, the next incident in the Tyrolean town followed on Sunday. The municipality is considering further steps. The police are investigating at full speed.
There is currently no peace and quiet in the parking garage of the Austrian Federal Railways in Jenbach. As reported in detail, unknown perpetrators caused a major incident there last Thursday. Several fire extinguishers were used on one floor.
Major damage to property
The extinguishing powder that escaped soiled and damaged the floor and numerous vehicles. The damage is extensive. Passers-by saw the smoke and raised the alarm. "It will take time to restore the fire protection measures and thoroughly clean the affected area," explains the Jenbach fire department.
Before this happened, vandals struck again on Sunday: they grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed it around. The powder again fogged and damaged parked vehicles. "The amount of damage is not yet known, but is likely to be considerable," said the police.
Question about compensation and video surveillance
After the first act of vandalism, Mayor Dietmar Wallner told the "Krone" that he would make the perpetrators pay for the damage if possible. Complete video surveillance is also being considered. However, this is a question of financing. "It's a shame that we have to do it this way. The paradox is that it used to be at night and now it's in the middle of the day."
Further investigations are underway
If vehicles have been fogged by the powder, this could have serious consequences, as it acts like sandpaper on the paintwork. The municipality recommends documenting the contamination, immediately blowing it off or vacuuming it up outside and reporting it. The police are keeping a low profile when asked about the perpetrators: "Investigations are ongoing, but we can't say any more." Why this particular parking garage was targeted is probably because it is close to the train station and many people meet there.
