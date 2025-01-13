Austropop reflection of Hansi Lang in a community building

The celebration in the Hansi Lang courtyard became a sentimental tribute to the artist's work and life. His brother Robert recalled their childhood days together, when the council house was still "their kingdom", later times when Hansi's new musician friends, from Falco downwards, were regular guests - and also the later years and the fight against drug addiction: "I often think to myself that I didn't help him enough - and then I get angry again at how much he hurt our mother." Former neighbors don't say anything about "their" Hansi: He was always nice, said hello to everyone, but was quite quiet. He probably had his problems - but he wasn't the only one in the council estate.