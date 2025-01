NBA: Next defeat for Jakob Pöltl

The game in the Little Caesars Arena featured 16 lead changes and was tied ten times. Since the Canadians managed virtually nothing after making it 109:109 with five minutes remaining, the Pistons produced a game-deciding 14:5 run. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 27 points for Detroit, while All-Star candidate Cade Cunningham recorded a triple-double with 22 points, ten rebounds and 17 assists. "Matching their physicality and speed was a challenge right from the start," commented Pöltl on the game. Immanuel Quickley led the Raptors with 25 points. Toronto will host the Golden State Warriors on Monday.