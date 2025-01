Sallinger and Fillafer in the army

Absent from the Hartberg test were Donis Avdijaj, who is still completing his rehab program following meniscus surgery, as well as Maximilian Fillafer and goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, who are currently in the army but will be back for the training camp in Catez, Slovenia. It remains to be seen whether another new player will be on board by then. In any case, Raphael Hofer is a hot topic. The man from Lieferingen, who has already had a taste of the Bundesliga at BW Linz, is rumored to strengthen the Styrians' defense.