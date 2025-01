Super classics should break the deadlock

Saturday's slalom on the legendary Chuenisbärgli in Adelboden (10.30 am and 1.30 pm) marks the start of the weeks of super classics in the Men's World Cup. "And we will do everything we can to fight back," promises Manuel Feller. Who won the Adelboden slalom a year ago, then performed the local hit "Vogellisi" at the award ceremony and took the hearts of Swiss ski fans by storm.