End to animal transportation, no ban on driven hunts

Solution sought for fully slatted floors

It is still unclear what the future holds for fully slatted floors in pig stalls in Austria. The transitional period until 2040 was overturned by the Constitutional Court and there is still no solution - this must be in place by the end of May. "In an ideal world, no animal would have to live on a floor like this. It's not species-appropriate, tails are torn off, ears are bitten off. I would like to see it all gone, but in such a way that the farmers are compensated for it," says Amesbauer. He believes that "the EU has a duty to help finance this".