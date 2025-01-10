191,000 emergency calls coordinated by the Tyrol control center

More than 10,000 hours of training and further education

More than 10,000 hours of training and further education were provided to employees at the Tyrol Control Center last year. "Our employees are very well prepared for all situations and are checked by the internal quality management system," emphasizes Managing Director Noggler. As a result, the global IT disruption in July 2024, which affected parts of the control center's IT infrastructure, was handled without any problems.