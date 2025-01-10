Balance sheet for 2024
191,000 emergency calls coordinated by the Tyrol control center
The Tyrol control center received almost 530,000 emergency calls, calls and digital messages last year. The busiest day ever in all areas combined was February 5 with 1734 dispatches.
On Friday, Astrid Mair, Member of the Provincial Council for Security, and Managing Director Bernd Noggler took stock of the Tyrol Control Center in 2024. "The control centre was once again a strong partner for the population and emergency organizations," said the Provincial Councillor for Security.
Numerous disaster operations
The year was characterized by numerous disaster operations following storms, such as in St. Anton in August. The total of 191,000 emergency calls was slightly less than the 197,000 in the previous year, but the classic rescue service recorded almost four percent more operations (152,000). This was due to increased traffic and rising tourism figures.
Qualified ambulance transports, on the other hand, fell significantly - from 184,000 to 172,000. The health advice center 1450 provided around 45 consultations per day. In this context, Noggler criticized the continued lack of preclinical care services at times.
530,000 emergency calls, phone calls, digital messages
In total, the control center received almost 530,000 emergency calls, phone calls and digital reports. This total number remained almost the same as in 2023.
Busy days are often associated with thunderstorms, during which severe weather can affect practically the entire country.
Bernd Noggler, Geschäftsführer Leitstelle Tirol
Bild: Christian Forcher/Fotoworxx
"We recorded a large increase in the number of digital incident reports," said Noggler. After all, around 80,000 of the total of 530,000 reports came via digital channels. This increase is seen as positive, especially as it speeds up processes even further.
GPS data transmitted automatically
Anyone who dials an emergency call from the fire department, rescue service or mountain rescue service automatically transmits their GPS data, even if they have not activated it. In this way, the caller's position can be determined within seconds. Since the fourth quarter of 2024, this has also been possible with Apple devices.
Keyword emergency call: so-called "pocket calls" continue to be a major problem. This refers to smartphones triggering emergency calls unintentionally and unnoticed. According to Noggler, this was the case around 31,000 times in 2024. Nevertheless, the number fell by just under 10,000 compared to 2023. They continue to place a heavy and unnecessary burden on the control center's personnel resources.
The control center staff could hardly catch their breath on 5 February 2024, a classic ski day with 1734 call-outs, making it the busiest day ever across all areas.
More than 10,000 hours of training and further education
More than 10,000 hours of training and further education were provided to employees at the Tyrol Control Center last year. "Our employees are very well prepared for all situations and are checked by the internal quality management system," emphasizes Managing Director Noggler. As a result, the global IT disruption in July 2024, which affected parts of the control center's IT infrastructure, was handled without any problems.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.