Shoots on command
OpenAI blocks developer of ChatGPT robot rifle
A developer operating online under the name STS 3D has designed an AI-controlled robot that can aim a rifle at targets and fire at them. As a video circulating online shows, the "killer robot" even responds to voice requests thanks to ChatGPT integration.
"ChatGPT, we are being attacked from the front left and front right," says the builder of the smart gun. "Respond accordingly." The machine springs into action almost instantly, firing what look like blanks to the left and right. "If you need further assistance, just let me know," she replies afterward.
"There are at least three movies that explain why this is a bad idea," joked one user on Reddit, where the video first made the rounds, in response. "This is Skynet build version 0.0.420.69," wrote another user, referring to the evil neural network from the "Terminator" series.
Although it may still be a long way to go, the video shows how easily even AI technology for private use can be misused for violent purposes.
According to a report in the US magazine "Futurism", it is still unclear how exactly STS has integrated 3D ChatGPT into its project. OpenAI's Realtime API interface allows inventors to create "multimodal conversational experiences with expressive voice-controlled models", according to "Futurism". This is "an easy way to give a killer weapon system a cheerful voice and the ability to decipher verbal commands."
OpenAI stops development
OpenAI seems to be less happy about this development. Just over a year ago, the company quietly removed wording from its usage guidelines that prohibited the use of its technology for military purposes. Nevertheless, the company still prohibits the use of "our services to cause harm to yourself or others", which also includes the development or "use of weapons". As a private individual with apparently no connection to the military or arms companies, STS 3D's development falls under this ban.
When confronted by Futurism, an OpenAI spokesperson responded: "We proactively recognized this violation of our policies and asked the developer to cease this activity." OpenAI's Acceptable Use Policy prohibits the use of "our services to develop or use weapons or automate certain systems that may compromise personal safety," he emphasized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.