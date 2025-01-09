Biereth to Monaco
Fixed? Princely millions for Sturm’s goal scorer
Things should happen very quickly now! Sturm goal scorer Mika Biereth is about to move to AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1. The Dane is due to complete his medical check in the Principality on Friday. Sturm will receive a princely sum.
At least that's what transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports. According to this, AS Monaco, the club of coach Adi Hütter, are prepared to pay a fixed fee of 13 million euros for the goalscorer, plus two million euros in bonuses. However, the money will not go straight into the account of the champions from Graz, as Biereth's home club Arsenal has a participation clause and will allegedly receive up to a third of the transfer fee. Nevertheless: a princely deal for the Blacks, so white smoke rises.
The 21-year-old striker, who is set to sign a multi-year contract in the principality on Friday, will be the second most expensive transfer in the club's history, with Graz only paying more for Rasmus Höjlund, who made it to Atalanta Bergamo via Sturm in the summer of 2022 and then later to Manchester United. Now, after Höjlund, the next Danish striker is flushing millions into the Sturm coffers. Sporting director Michael Parensen completes his first major deal just a few weeks after taking office - the German is already said to be looking for a replacement for Biereth.
