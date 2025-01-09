Fixed? Princely millions for Sturm’s goal scorer

The 21-year-old striker, who is set to sign a multi-year contract in the principality on Friday, will be the second most expensive transfer in the club's history, with Graz only paying more for Rasmus Höjlund, who made it to Atalanta Bergamo via Sturm in the summer of 2022 and then later to Manchester United. Now, after Höjlund, the next Danish striker is flushing millions into the Sturm coffers. Sporting director Michael Parensen completes his first major deal just a few weeks after taking office - the German is already said to be looking for a replacement for Biereth.