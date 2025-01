USA wants Greenland: When NATO fights NATO

Since it was founded in 1949, NATO has been regarded as a guarantor of security in Europe. Its central principle, regulated in Article 5 of the NATO treaty: an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. But what happens if a member state itself becomes the aggressor and attacks another member of the alliance? The recent rhetoric of US President-elect Donald Trump, who did not want to rule out the use of military force against Greenland, Danish territory and therefore a NATO member, raises precisely this question.