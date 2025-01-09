The fools of Villach have reigned for 70 years

Some of the actors have also achieved a little "celebrity status" over the years. "Viertelputzer" Dr. Arnold Clementschitsch was a pillory speaker from the very beginning. The "switchman", carnival prince and Vice-Chancellor Heinz Erlach was just as popular as "the Drauweans" around Adolf Enzi, Hebert Mosser and Helmut König. Pharmacist Alexander Telesko and quick-change artist Helmut Binter were also much acclaimed. EU farmer Manfred Tisal, multi-talented Sonja Juchart or "Nachzipfer" Hannes Hörbiger, "Noste" Manfred Obernosterer are also among the audience favorites. The Villach Gymnastics Club has also been involved since the very beginning.