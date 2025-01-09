Vorteilswelt
The fools of Villach have reigned for 70 years

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 18:45

Fasching in Villach, Villach in Fasching - the famous song will once again echo through many Austrian living rooms on Shrove Tuesday when ORF broadcasts the session from the Drau town. 

Villach is considered the Austrian carnival stronghold - not least because of the TV broadcasts of the sessions. Villach Carnival was born in 1955, when the Bauerngman invited people to the "Villach Carnival Night" for the first time. The event replaced the Villach Farmers' Ball, which had been held since 1908, and became a huge success.

The first carnival prince and princess arriving at Villach railroad station. (Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)
The first carnival prince and princess arriving at Villach railroad station.
(Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)

Even at the premiere, 300 masked participants and several thousand spectators accompanied the entry of the prince and princess Dorli Brugger and Gert Hauser. The Prince Consort Fidelia and Prince Carnival Fidelius I were welcomed at Villach main station and escorted into the city center. Today, more than 3,500 participants take part in the parade, delighting over 20,000 onlookers.

Even at the beginning, thousands of Villach residents celebrated carnival in the city center (Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)
Even at the beginning, thousands of Villach residents celebrated carnival in the city center
(Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)

The year 1960 marks the birth of today's sessions - a medieval pillory was discovered during excavation work. A stage and small copy of the pillory column was set up at the Rauterbrunnen fountain on the main square and jesters had the opportunity to offer humorous criticism. The speaker in question was presented by the so-called pillory henchmen. Because the pillory speeches at the time were so popular with the audience, the first carnival session was held the following year.

ORF and Lei-Lei
The Villach carnival is a fixed item on the television program - the highlights of the sessions have been broadcast since 1963. The great popularity also attracts celebrities to the TV recordings time and again. The late master builder Richard Lugner was a welcome guest in the Draustadt. But leading politicians and TV celebrities have also taken part in the sessions.

"Viertelputzer" Dr. Arnold Clementschitsch - pillory speaker from the very beginning (Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)
"Viertelputzer" Dr. Arnold Clementschitsch - pillory speaker from the very beginning
(Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)
Heinz Erlach was carnival prince and vice-chancellor and known as a "course setter" (Bild: Archiv Villacher Faschingsgilde)
Heinz Erlach was carnival prince and vice-chancellor and known as a "course setter"
(Bild: Archiv Villacher Faschingsgilde)
"Have you got a bit of time?" asked pharmacist Alexander Telesko (Bild: Archiv Villacher Faschingsgilde)
"Have you got a bit of time?" asked pharmacist Alexander Telesko
(Bild: Archiv Villacher Faschingsgilde)
Quick-change artist Helmut Binter as presenter Günter Tolar (Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)
Quick-change artist Helmut Binter as presenter Günter Tolar
(Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)
She is an audience favorite: Sonja Juchart (Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)
She is an audience favorite: Sonja Juchart
(Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)
Manfred Tisal as the EU farmer (Bild: Kronen Zeitung/Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
Manfred Tisal as the EU farmer
(Bild: Kronen Zeitung/Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
A favorite of carnival fans for years: Noste Manfred Obernosterer (Bild: Villacher Fasching/Knaus)
A favorite of carnival fans for years: Noste Manfred Obernosterer
(Bild: Villacher Fasching/Knaus)

Some of the actors have also achieved a little "celebrity status" over the years. "Viertelputzer" Dr. Arnold Clementschitsch was a pillory speaker from the very beginning. The "switchman", carnival prince and Vice-Chancellor Heinz Erlach was just as popular as "the Drauweans" around Adolf Enzi, Hebert Mosser and Helmut König. Pharmacist Alexander Telesko and quick-change artist Helmut Binter were also much acclaimed. EU farmer Manfred Tisal, multi-talented Sonja Juchart or "Nachzipfer" Hannes Hörbiger, "Noste" Manfred Obernosterer are also among the audience favorites. The Villach Gymnastics Club has also been involved since the very beginning.

And it's not just the big jesters who are celebrated in Villach - there has been a children's carnival since 1967. Creative educators are responsible for the program, which is put on stage by children between the ages of six and twelve.

Children between the ages of six and twelve create the children's carnival (Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)
Children between the ages of six and twelve create the children's carnival
(Bild: Archiv Faschingsgilde Villach)

The carnival season in the Drau town starts on January 11, when the premiere session of the 70th Villach Carnival takes place. A total of 13 sessions are scheduled at the Congress Center. A few remaining tickets are still available via the Faschingsgilde homepage. The big carnival parade takes place on March 1.

Porträt von Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
