Climate activist smears ÖVP headquarters with excrement
Is this how democracy works? After the ÖVP accepted FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl's invitation to coalition negotiations, troublemakers vented their displeasure in the form of vandalism. The façade of the party headquarters of the People's Party was smeared with dog excrement. A well-known climate activist is behind the disgusting action ...
"Today we brought brown shit to brown shit. Contemptuous greetings to the ÖVP", climate activist Anja Windl, also known as "Climate Shakira", mockingly documented the act of vandalism in an Instagram video (see post below). Several activists are likely to have taken part in the action.
"ÖVP stinks of brown shit", someone also wrote on the building next to Vienna City Hall.
Climate activist is reported
As reported by "profil", according to Windl, it was dog excrement. The Vienna Provincial Police Directorate also told the news magazine that Windl will be charged with damage to property.
The climate activist appears to be unimpressed by this, as she has not ruled out the continuation of such actions. The smearings on the outer façade of the ÖVP headquarters have since been cleaned up or covered over.
Windl was already in prison
As a reminder: Windl gained notoriety in Austria as a member of the "Last Generation". Due to her protest actions, including road blockades, she was sentenced to fines. As she did not pay them, she served a 42-day substitute prison sentence in Vienna last summer. After her release, she continued her activism, even after the Austrian section of the "Last Generation" stopped its activities in August.
Party headquarters repeatedly targeted by activists
In the past, activists have repeatedly smeared party headquarters. Most recently, the ÖVP headquarters in Graz was targeted. In November 2024, three unknown individuals allegedly graffitied the façade with the words "Unsre Wut auf euren Wänden! FCK ÖVP" on the façade. Two years earlier, the party headquarters of the Styrian FPÖ had been targeted by activists.
