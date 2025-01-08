New subsidies are well received by house builders

Sharply increased costs, inflation and strict lending rules: The last few years have been more than challenging for house builders and home seekers. Affordable housing was therefore also a key election campaign issue and the last provincial government launched a 300 million euro housing subsidy package. On the one hand, this is intended to facilitate the creation or renovation of owner-occupied homes and, on the other, to create new homes. Since September, Styrians have been able to apply for various subsidies and subsidized state loans.