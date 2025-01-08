Styrian offensive
New subsidies are well received by house builders
In September, the province of Styria launched a housing offensive. Demand is high, and the subsidy for young families in particular is a big hit.
Sharply increased costs, inflation and strict lending rules: The last few years have been more than challenging for house builders and home seekers. Affordable housing was therefore also a key election campaign issue and the last provincial government launched a 300 million euro housing subsidy package. On the one hand, this is intended to facilitate the creation or renovation of owner-occupied homes and, on the other, to create new homes. Since September, Styrians have been able to apply for various subsidies and subsidized state loans.
1110 applications from young families
How has the housing campaign gone so far? "I am overwhelmed by how well the new support has been received so far. With a clear commitment to promoting property ownership and especially for young families, we have obviously met the needs of Styrians," says Housing Minister Simone Schmiedtbauer (ÖVP).
Since September, for example, the state has received almost 1100 applications for the so-called young family bonus - a one-off payment of up to 10,000 euros for the first home together. More than half of these have already been approved. Around 500 applications have been received for the new low-interest provincial loans. Demand is also high for renovation subsidies. For example, funds have already been released for the thermal refurbishment of 650 residential units in non-profit housing.
In the banking sector, however, there is still a strong reluctance to provide housing loans: "The financing performance across all banks is still around 60 percent below the average of the so-called normal years," according to Raiffeisen-Landesbank. However, it is worth noting that renovations and energy-saving measures were in high demand in 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.