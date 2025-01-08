Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Electric SUV &amp; "Coupé"

Skody Enyaq: Major update for the Czech car

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 11:47

Five years after its launch, Skoda's best-selling electric car is getting a thorough facelift. With a modernized appearance, more range and additional equipment options, the Skoda Enyaq is entering its second phase of life. The SUV, including the coupé hatchback version, will be launched in spring.

0 Kommentare

The electrically powered crossover, which has been in production since the end of 2020, will feature the brand's new "Solid Design" style, which recently celebrated its premiere with the Elroq, which is half a class smaller. A striking feature is the black front bar between the narrower headlights, which replaces the more classic radiator grille of its predecessor.

Another new feature is that brand lettering on the hood replaces the previously used logo. The same applies to the steering wheel in the interior.

(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)

The rear has also been modified, with new LED tail lights. In addition, the Czechs have tweaked the aerodynamics and stretched the body by up to nine millimetres, which should also ensure a longer range. According to the standard, the new models can cover around 20 to 30 kilometers more distance than their predecessors.

Skoda has made a slight change to the drive systems and now combines the small 63 kWh battery in the entry-level model with the 150 kW/204 hp engine on the rear axle, which was previously only available with the large battery. The range for the Coupé is specified at 446 kilometers, while the SUV has to plug in 9 kilometers earlier. Above this are two variants with the 85 kWh battery, a 210 kW/286 hp version with rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 596 kilometers and the equally powerful all-wheel drive model, which can travel up to 567 kilometers.

(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)
(Bild: Skoda)

The batteries are charged with 11 kW alternating current in each case; 165 kW is possible at the fast charger for the base model, the variant with a large battery and rear-wheel drive can deliver 135 kW and the top model 175 kW.

Skoda has also changed the equipment as part of the facelift, with a heated steering wheel and digital cockpit as standard. A head-up display with augmented reality functions is available as an option.

The Enyaq starts at 43,390 euros in Austria (minus subsidy) and can be ordered from January 9.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf