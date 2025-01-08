Electric SUV & "Coupé"
Skody Enyaq: Major update for the Czech car
Five years after its launch, Skoda's best-selling electric car is getting a thorough facelift. With a modernized appearance, more range and additional equipment options, the Skoda Enyaq is entering its second phase of life. The SUV, including the coupé hatchback version, will be launched in spring.
The electrically powered crossover, which has been in production since the end of 2020, will feature the brand's new "Solid Design" style, which recently celebrated its premiere with the Elroq, which is half a class smaller. A striking feature is the black front bar between the narrower headlights, which replaces the more classic radiator grille of its predecessor.
Another new feature is that brand lettering on the hood replaces the previously used logo. The same applies to the steering wheel in the interior.
The rear has also been modified, with new LED tail lights. In addition, the Czechs have tweaked the aerodynamics and stretched the body by up to nine millimetres, which should also ensure a longer range. According to the standard, the new models can cover around 20 to 30 kilometers more distance than their predecessors.
Skoda has made a slight change to the drive systems and now combines the small 63 kWh battery in the entry-level model with the 150 kW/204 hp engine on the rear axle, which was previously only available with the large battery. The range for the Coupé is specified at 446 kilometers, while the SUV has to plug in 9 kilometers earlier. Above this are two variants with the 85 kWh battery, a 210 kW/286 hp version with rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 596 kilometers and the equally powerful all-wheel drive model, which can travel up to 567 kilometers.
The batteries are charged with 11 kW alternating current in each case; 165 kW is possible at the fast charger for the base model, the variant with a large battery and rear-wheel drive can deliver 135 kW and the top model 175 kW.
Skoda has also changed the equipment as part of the facelift, with a heated steering wheel and digital cockpit as standard. A head-up display with augmented reality functions is available as an option.
The Enyaq starts at 43,390 euros in Austria (minus subsidy) and can be ordered from January 9.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
