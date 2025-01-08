Skody Enyaq: Major update for the Czech car

Skoda has made a slight change to the drive systems and now combines the small 63 kWh battery in the entry-level model with the 150 kW/204 hp engine on the rear axle, which was previously only available with the large battery. The range for the Coupé is specified at 446 kilometers, while the SUV has to plug in 9 kilometers earlier. Above this are two variants with the 85 kWh battery, a 210 kW/286 hp version with rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 596 kilometers and the equally powerful all-wheel drive model, which can travel up to 567 kilometers.