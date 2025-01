Support for Dornauer ahead of important meeting

Recently, in what is supposed to be the quietest time of the year, things have been very quiet, at least around one Tyrolean state politician. One who otherwise caused quite a stir in the media. We are talking about Georg Dornauer. The 40-year-old is likely to have left the year 2024 behind him with pleasure, but probably with little joy. As is well known, a hunting photo showing him together with René Benko was his undoing. So much so that he ultimately had to resign as 1st Deputy Governor on 19 December. That is all in the past.