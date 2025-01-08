After the insolvency
Restructuring plan fixed: Lena Hoschek will not close
After the well-known Styrian fashion designer Lena Hoschek had to file for insolvency for her company, the restructuring plan was approved on Wednesday. The special kind of traditional costume business can most likely continue.
The news, which was received by the Vienna Commercial Court last October, came as a shock to many: the well-known fashion designer Lena Hoschek filed for restructuring proceedings for her company. Ongoing delivery difficulties and financial problems since the coronavirus pandemic had brought the business with traditional dresses and ribbon skirts to a standstill.
Born in Graz, she was just 24 when she founded her company. And it grew rapidly. Internationally too. Queen Máxima wears her fashion, as do Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker and burlesque star Dita Von Teese. The war in Ukraine was the biggest turning point, "because there are an extremely large number of spinning mills, weaving mills and areas where linen is grown," Hoschek told "Krone bunt" in the fall.
"In addition, the international crises and supply bottlenecks meant that many producers from Asia came back to Europe and put pressure on our capacities. It was just troubleshooting. Sleepless nights, coffee, sweat and tears. Collections were finished too late and could only be sold at full price for a short time. And I couldn't pass on the enormous price increase 1:1 anyway," Hoschek continued.
Business will continue
Now the fashion designer can breathe a sigh of relief: the restructuring plan has been accepted. A total of 231 creditors filed claims amounting to around 5.5 million euros, of which around 5.4 million euros were recognized by the insolvency administrator, according to the credit protection associations KSV1870 and AKV.
In the vote, the creditors accepted a restructuring plan with a quota of 21 percent. Seven percent will be paid within 14 days, with the remaining payments to be generated from the continued operation of the company within two years.
