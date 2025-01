Province supports suffering children’s souls with immediate effect

A quarter of all children and adolescents in this country develop a mental disorder requiring treatment at least once during their adolescence. And the trend is rising sharply! The reason for the increasing psychosocial stress is the after-effects of the pandemic as well as global crises such as wars and climate change, which are associated with socio-economic insecurity and which are also felt by Burgenland children in their families. All of these problems frequently lead to symptoms that often cannot be classified as psychiatric illnesses, but require adequate treatment to prevent them from becoming chronic.