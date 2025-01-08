“As a child, I always wanted to play like Vanek”

Even if it is important - for Hora, it has been since childhood. Growing up in Buffalo, there was once only the Sabres around Thomas Vanek for little Frank. "I even had a season ticket. And Vanek was one of my favorite players," enthuses Hora about the ex-NHL export from Austria. "As a kid, I always wanted to play like Vanek. My brother and I even tried to imitate him," laughs Hora, who impressed last year with 99ers teammate Marcus Vela at Banska Bystrica in Slovakia. And like Vela ("He's my neighbor, we do a lot"), Hora has already extended his contract in Graz, according to information from Krone.