New contract for 99ers
“As a child, I always wanted to play like Vanek”
As a child, Thomas Vanek was his role model. Today, Frank Hora is the Graz99ers' top scoring defender. Ahead of the home game against Bolzano (Wednesday, 18.30), the 28-year-old spoke about his delayed start and being a dad. On a positive note, the US-American's contract has already been extended according to "Krone" information!
The 99ers had to wait a little longer for Frank Hora last summer. "My daughter Mia was supposed to be born on August 15. But she didn't come and didn't come." It wasn't until September 1 that she finally saw the light of day. "Our coach Harry Lange and sports director Philipp Pinter were a bit nervous because I wasn't there yet."
But the wait paid off. The US-American struck like lightning for the team from Graz: 17 points in 35 games - no defender has scored more for the 99ers. "Being a dad pushes me even more. Even on bad days, I come home and Mia is smiling at me. You quickly realize that ice hockey isn't the most important thing in the world."
Even if it is important - for Hora, it has been since childhood. Growing up in Buffalo, there was once only the Sabres around Thomas Vanek for little Frank. "I even had a season ticket. And Vanek was one of my favorite players," enthuses Hora about the ex-NHL export from Austria. "As a kid, I always wanted to play like Vanek. My brother and I even tried to imitate him," laughs Hora, who impressed last year with 99ers teammate Marcus Vela at Banska Bystrica in Slovakia. And like Vela ("He's my neighbor, we do a lot"), Hora has already extended his contract in Graz, according to information from Krone.
Still no match permit for Bailen
On Wednesday (18:30) in the home game against Bolzano, Hora wants to confirm these praises once again. The only unfortunate thing is that there is a question mark over the injured Vela. Lukas Haudum and Kilian Zündel (both injured) are also out. And rookie defender Nick Bailen is still not cleared to play.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.