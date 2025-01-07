After 28 (!) hours of waiting, the plane took off

Submit hotel costs retroactively

With regard to accommodation, the homepage also states: "If the flight delay means you can't leave until the next day, our ground staff will arrange overnight accommodation for you." As mentioned above, this was not the case for the stranded passengers in Innsbruck. But there is hope here too: "In the unlikely event that we are unable to arrange hotel, catering or transportation costs directly for you on the day of your flight affected by an irregularity, you may be asked to cover reasonable costs yourself for the time being. In this case, please keep all receipts. You can claim these costs back on our side." For all those who would like to do this, here is the link: https://www.easyjet.com/de/claim/welfare